Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

