Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.41 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.