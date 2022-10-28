Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

