Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

