Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.00.

MELI opened at $836.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $874.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.93. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

