Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

