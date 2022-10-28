Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

