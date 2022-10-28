Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

