Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.10 on Friday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

