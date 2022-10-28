Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 15,430 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

