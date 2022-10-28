Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

