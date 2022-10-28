Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.87. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 3,507 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BHIL. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

