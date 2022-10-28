Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.