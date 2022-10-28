BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of BigCommerce worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

