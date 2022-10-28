Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.26.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

