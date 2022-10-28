Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

