Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 254,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,140,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

