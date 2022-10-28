BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

