Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) versus Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head to Head Contrast

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Americold Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -1,466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 2.36 -$30.45 million ($0.06) -396.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 8.21 $419.19 million $2.44 10.17

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.56% -0.41% -0.20% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 44.90% 8.92% 1.75%

Risk and Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

