Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

