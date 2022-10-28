Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 20,814.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,833.74 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,820.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,502.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

