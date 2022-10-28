Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.01. Bumble shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 8,394 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bumble Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

