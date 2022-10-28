Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

