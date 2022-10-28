Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 167.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

