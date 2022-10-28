Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

