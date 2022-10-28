Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 4,580 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.