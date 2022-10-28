Candriam S.C.A. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

