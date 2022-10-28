Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.69 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

CF opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

