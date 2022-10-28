Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.85 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

