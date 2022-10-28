Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $221.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $218.83 and a one year high of $363.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.