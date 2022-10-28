Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.