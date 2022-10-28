Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.51 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Trading Up 0.7 %

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE L opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.