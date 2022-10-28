Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 596.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 153,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 131,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $402.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

