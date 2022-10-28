Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DLR stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

