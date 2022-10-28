Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 380 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.24 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

