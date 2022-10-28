Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

