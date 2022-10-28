Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,577 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.