Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $476,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $398,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

