Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

