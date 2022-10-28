Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.80.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

