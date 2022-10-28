CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7,196.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

