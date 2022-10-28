Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 1.0 %

CLS opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 563,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.