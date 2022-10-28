CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

