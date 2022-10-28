ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 86585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 22,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

