Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Charah Solutions Price Performance
CHRA stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
