Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHRA stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at $14,416,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

