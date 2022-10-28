Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CMG opened at $1,466.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
