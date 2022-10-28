Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Up to $201.43

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.43, but opened at $213.78. Chubb shares last traded at $206.25, with a volume of 16,108 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Chubb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

