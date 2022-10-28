Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,411. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

