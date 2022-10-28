Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $414.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

