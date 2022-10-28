Citigroup Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $770.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $720.00 to $770.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.43.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $813.22 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $819.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $719.77 and a 200-day moving average of $680.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

